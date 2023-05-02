The April 27 Metro article “Bid for free D.C. bus rides finds a new gear” demonstrated the D.C. Council’s ineptitude on transit and equity policy. Transit advocates know that bus service improvements should come second to nothing. The costs of purchasing or retaining a car because transit is inadequate to meet daily needs will always be more burdensome than the most expensive transit fares.
Transit riders are consistently treated like second-class citizens by being made to wait for infrequent buses and having trips delayed by automobile traffic. As a result, transit riders bear the immense costs of forgoing employment opportunities and time with family.
If the D.C. Council wants to promote equity, then the cost of free fares shouldn’t be borne by transit riders but rather by the causes of poor transit: the council’s year-in-and-year-out approval of mass subsidization for automobile travel.
John Gorman, Washington