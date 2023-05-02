Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 28 editorial “The nation is already too close to default,” urging President Biden to abandon “the morally and economically correct course of action” with respect to the debt limit, neglected to mention the obvious: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not the GOP’s decision-maker. He is a follower, one of many in a dysfunctional caucus.

For 42 years and counting, the Republican Party has fully abandoned fiscal responsibility. The only reason Mr. McCarthy’s caucus passed its so-called spending cut/debt ceiling bill is that it doesn’t pin down spending cuts. Mr. Biden’s engagement on this subject will only encourage more GOP theater.

The responsible course of action is for Mr. Biden to refuse to bend to debt limit extortion while fully engaging with House and Senate leadership on the fiscal 2024 budget, placing on the table both spending cuts and revenue increases. This process will provide the GOP with the opportunity to return to its recently rediscovered fiscal values abandoned long ago.

Eric R. Carey, Arlington

The first five paragraphs of the April 28 editorial on the debt ceiling were reasonable.

The sixth paragraph started with the most accurate assessment of President Biden’s approach to date, noting that it “is the morally and economically correct course of action.” But the believability of that was ruined with the next sentence: “But reality has to sink in.”

That admonition should be directed, repeatedly, to House Republicans.

Mr. Biden published his proposed budget in March. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has refused to engage in any conversation about it. Mr. McCarthy is where all the fingers should be pointing.

I hope the Editorial Board will get the targets of its criticism straight.

Susan Trivers, McLean

To appease the right-wing voices in his party about raising the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) delivered a load of blivet to the White House. President Biden has the messy job of dealing with it and will likely need the help of the American people in doing that.

Mr. Biden has a bully pulpit, and he needs to use it. He needs to have something like a fireside chat with the American people. He needs to explain the clear and present danger of the Republican Party’s terror tactic of threatening not to raise the debt ceiling unless the party gets its way on spending cuts. He needs to list the consequences for ordinary Americans if the debt ceiling is not raised. His chat should be brief, to the point, informative and honest, and pull no punches. And he should ask for the help of the people to bring pressure to bear on the Republican Party’s intransigence.

During his chat, at the bottom of the screen, the address of a website listing the contact information for all members of Congress should appear so viewers can readily take the action he requests.

The president is to be admired for standing tough. But he will need the help of the American people demanding responsible action on the debt ceiling by their representatives. He needs to help them do that.

Sandra K. Truxell, Ashburn

