Opinion Montgomery County schools’ response to antisemitism was lacking

May 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Monifa B. McKnight, superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools, on Feb. 25 at Northwood High in Silver Spring. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 29 Metro article “Montgomery schools set plan to fight hate incidents”:

The following incident, from Montgomery County’s bias report summary, reveals how far Montgomery County Public Schools has to go to comprehensively address acts of hatred in our schools.

March 25: “An elementary school student (victim), who is Jewish, found a piece of paper with a swastika drawn on it in his backpack. The student that sits next to the victim has drawn swastikas on the victim's belongings in the past. The students will no longer sit next to each other in class.”

This incident reveals:

  • A widespread problem. The fact that students in elementary school are subject to such vitriol shows that all children, regardless of age, are at risk.
  • Lack of transparency. As with all incidents in this report, the school name is withheld. Sunlight and transparency are among our most effective tools against hate. When we know where incidents are happening, we can target resources accordingly.
  • Failure to act. If the perpetrator had previously targeted the victim, why were the students still seated next to each other? When initial incidents are not dealt with promptly and seriously, the likelihood of future incidents increases.
  • Short-term approaches. A physical separation of perpetrator and victim does not address the potential long-term mental health repercussions a victim might face. Stress, anxiety and fear can affect health and ability to learn long after an incident occurs; that must be factored into school responses.

MCPS has declared that its schools are “no place for hate.” Today, it is an aspiration, not a reality.

Adam Zimmerman, Rockville

The writer is a Holocaust educator at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville.

