Regarding the April 29 Metro article “Montgomery schools set plan to fight hate incidents”:
This incident reveals:
- A widespread problem. The fact that students in elementary school are subject to such vitriol shows that all children, regardless of age, are at risk.
- Lack of transparency. As with all incidents in this report, the school name is withheld. Sunlight and transparency are among our most effective tools against hate. When we know where incidents are happening, we can target resources accordingly.
- Failure to act. If the perpetrator had previously targeted the victim, why were the students still seated next to each other? When initial incidents are not dealt with promptly and seriously, the likelihood of future incidents increases.
- Short-term approaches. A physical separation of perpetrator and victim does not address the potential long-term mental health repercussions a victim might face. Stress, anxiety and fear can affect health and ability to learn long after an incident occurs; that must be factored into school responses.
MCPS has declared that its schools are “no place for hate.” Today, it is an aspiration, not a reality.
Adam Zimmerman, Rockville
The writer is a Holocaust educator at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville.