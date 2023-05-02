So much for free speech absolutism. Elon Musk proclaimed his devotion to expression above all else when he took over as Twitter CEO — but his tenure has seen the platform become, in many ways, more restrictive. A recent report on global government-ordered takedowns is the latest example.
The increase in demands probably results from the alarming trend of harsh anti-free-speech laws around the world, in India and Turkey especially. Germany, too, has increased enforcement. But the changes at Twitter, which answered our request for comment with an automated emoji reply, are obvious.
Twitter hasn’t published a transparency report since Mr. Musk bought it. The company’s reports to Lumen have stopped altogether, though it’s unclear whether that is intentional or one of many technical malfunctions that have plagued it of late. Mr. Musk himself told the BBC: “We can’t go beyond the laws of a country. If we have a choice of either our people go to prison or we comply with the laws, we’ll comply with the laws.”
He’s right that platforms face difficult choices in the era of so-called hostage-taking laws, when countries are forcing foreign firms to put employees on the ground as bullying leverage. But social media sites shouldn’t simply accept that a repressive country’s interpretation of its laws is the correct interpretation — much less that those laws are consistent with international human rights laws. Twitter used to know how to stand up for itself and its users: suing the Indian government over “arbitrary” and “disproportionate” removals; refusing to censor protest content in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Russia, where the service is now banned.
Today in India, Twitter is blithely agreeing to block journalists, authors, politicians and even poets. The only parties able to express themselves as they desire, it appears, are those with the power to shut dissident voices down. In Mr. Musk, the data suggests, they have found a willing ally.
