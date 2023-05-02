Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It tickled her back then. Now, Boylan says, it gets at the essence of what it means to be transgender. So much attention focuses on trans people’s chromosomes, reproductive organs and “biological sex.” But what about their brains?

“It may be that what’s in your pants,” Boylan writes, “is less important than what’s between your ears.”

Her report surveys some fresh neurological research that suggests trans people’s brains often don’t behave like those of cisgender male or female people but like something else entirely. But there’s a futility, too, that Boylan recognizes in “saying ‘Check out my brain!’ ” Regardless of scientific findings, isn’t it perfectly legitimate — as Shania sings — just “to feel the way I feel”?

As long as you’re an adult, columnist Megan McArdle agrees. Though she acknowledges conservatives’ concerns with gender-affirming medicine (about which she worries there’s still scant research), Megan says Missouri’s new rule barring most trans adults from getting care goes way too far.

She doesn’t begrudge political intervention writ large, but she does say that anything politicians do “should assume adults are capable of running their own lives.”

Chaser: A guest essay from last year — “I’m the mother of a trans son in Texas — and no, I’m not a ‘child abuser.’ ”

Long live the climate-minded king

The British economy is bad. The British political scene is bad. But the British monarchy, if not good, exactly, is at the very least the same.

This Saturday, King Charles III will finally get his coronation, and British journalist Matthew d’Ancona says it couldn’t come at a better time for Britons: “If only for a weekend — it will make a great many of them feel much better.”

To outsiders, Charles can still come off as curmudgeonly, but d’Ancona reports that, in Britain, the new monarch has “morphed into a twinkly grandfather of the nation.” He is his beleaguered country’s much-needed “emotional support institution.” Corgis, who?

Longtime Post writer Sally Quinn has a way Charles can buoy the national mood long past a few days of festivities. She writes that Charles the person is a committed environmentalist (did you know his car runs on — no joke — byproducts of wine- and cheesemaking?) and that Charles Rex could be one, too, convincing his subjects of the urgency of the climate crisis.

He has run into trouble before by appearing too “political.” But Quinn writes that his task is to “convince the British public, that the climate crisis is not a political issue. … If anything, it is a spiritual one.”

What better role for the traditional Defender of the Faith to take on than defender of the planet, too?

Chaser: Associate editor Autumn Brewington has been covering the lead-up to Charles’s coronation in her Post Elizabeth newsletter. She’s off to London this week, and you can sign up here so you don’t miss any dispatches from across the pond.

The architectural rendering above is from contributing columnist Danielle Allen’s piece imagining how we might renovate the House chamber to accommodate the number of representatives our democracy really requires.

The one here (with a view from a brand-new mezzanine) could accommodate 1,725 members! And that sunken circle for the speaker? Conversation pits are back, baby!

Danielle’s column reveals (with some cool photos) the House’s history of remodels, and it has blueprints for a whole range of member totals. Alas, even the surprisingly flexible Capitol couldn’t accommodate the 11,000-plus-member House that Danielle has warmed to — but she has a solution for that, too.

More politics

Part of pandemic management is knowing when to enact vaccine mandates, and part of it is knowing when to rescind them. Columnist Leana Wen writes that the Biden administration got both right.

Leana says that compelling federal workers early on to get vaccinated against the coronavirus was the right move, but then research changed — and so did the actual strains of the virus. Vaccines, while still a great guard against severe illness, do much less now to prevent transmission, and for much less time. Mandating them to “stop spread” just doesn’t make sense anymore.

Smartest, fastest

