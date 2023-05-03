He said he thinks the leaker of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision was not a conservative. He admitted he’s saying this based on nothing he can prove. He then stated that he believes the leak put the justices at risk of assassination. It’s quite a leap from “I can’t prove it” to “They want to kill us.”

The April 29 news article “ Alito thinks he knows Dobbs leaker — and says it’s not a conservative ” was revealing as much for what Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wouldn’t talk about as for what he said.

Then, after explaining his paranoid fantasy, he declined to address the ethical lapses of Justice Clarence Thomas. Instead, he launched into invective, implying that media coverage of Justice Thomas is undermining respect for the court. Is he saying that the media should not have reported on the subject? That we shouldn’t know about it? Justice Alito apparently has no sense of irony. Otherwise, he would realize his own ranting does more to diminish the court than any leak of an opinion — a leak that had no effect on the Dobbs decision, anyway.