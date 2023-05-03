The assertion by Virginia’s chief diversity officer, Martin D. Brown, to Virginia Military Institute cadets that “DEI is dead” was not only wrong; it disregards America’s military history [“Va. diversity chief talks down ‘equity’ in VMI visit,” front page, April 28].
The U.S. military understands this. That’s why every branch of our armed forces embraces a shared motto: “One Team, One Fight.” Rather than denigrate diversity, equity and inclusion, Mr. Brown, and all of us, should glory in it.
Art Kellermann, Richmond
The writer was dean of the school of medicine at the Uniformed Services University for the Health Sciences — the leadership academy for military health — from 2013 to 2020.