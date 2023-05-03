David Gelernter’s April 26 Wednesday Opinion commentary, “ Even the wizards of AI have their limits ,” struck a strange chord with me. With descriptions of artificial intelligence, it’s tough to balance sparks of artificial general intelligence with an inattentive word predictor. Yet, I found myself agreeing with Mr. Gelernter’s perspective more than the alternative. The hype around ChatGPT is very real, even if the responses it provides are not.

The unreasonable fears over ChatGPT and other large language models read more like “Terminator” fan fiction than well-thought-out critiques. However, these machines will develop eyes and ears far earlier than they develop a sense of how they work. A true conscious connection might never happen. But all of that is in time — perhaps several years or several decades away. I am leaning on the latter.