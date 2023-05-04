Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the April 30 front-page article “Texas man fatally shot neighbors, sheriff says,” C.J. Grisham, legal and policy director for Texas Gun Rights, was quoted as arguing that the how (an AR-15-style weapon) is not the issue. We need to find out why people “need to settle differences with violence and murder.” This argument is nothing new and is a distraction from the fact that we have more guns than people in a country stoked by fear and a lingering fondness for the Wild West. To cite only two recent events, there were no “differences” involved when a boy was shot for ringing the wrong doorbell and a young woman was killed for entering the wrong driveway.

Mr. Grisham went on to say that choosing an AR-15-style weapon was “meaningless” because “he could have killed those people just as easily with a handgun.” Chilling, those words “just as easily.” Most people would be less tempted to disarm someone with an AR-15-style weapon than someone with a handgun. Recall Uvalde and the hesitation of the law enforcement officers who responded.

Elisabeth Murawski, Alexandria

By hammering on a national homicide rate of 8 per 100,000, the gun lobby has frightened those who will listen into “protecting” themselves by bringing deadly weapons into their homes. Meanwhile, our coronavirus death rate, which now stands at more than 340 per 100,000, couldn’t motivate many of these same people to get vaccinated or, God forbid, wear a mask.

There are dangers in this world, but fear is sometimes a personal choice — a choice that, instead of making us safer, can make us do irrational and counterproductive things. In this case, it helps sell a false sense of security against a real but minor threat, while ignoring more serious threats, such as the coronavirus or the fact that most gun deaths are suicides.

Michael Zasadil, Silver Spring

Regarding the May 1 news article “Mix of fear, firearms fuel spate of shootings”:

For years, the gun lobby has used fear to encourage buying guns for self-defense. The current Republican Party uses fear of a takeover to push legislation suppressing the voting rights of people of color and youths. It can only be such a mindless fear that enables a person to answer a stranger ringing the doorbell with a bullet instead of a “Hello. What can I do for you?” Republicans have made America “the home of the fearful now, not the home of the brave,” as stated by former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens.

At this frightening moment in our life together, let us recall the stirring words of Franklin D. Roosevelt. At his 1933 inauguration as president and at the height of the Great Depression, FDR told a fearful people, “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror.”

I believe fear can be overcome by truth-telling, by caring for one another, including our neighbors, and, above all, by loving, which, in biblical testimony, “casts out fear.”

Let us restore the confident, honest, brave, bipartisan and forward-looking America that many of us remember.

Martin Deppe, Chicago

The April 30 news article “As the fentanyl crisis worsens, the U.S.-Mexico divide deepens” reported that some Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, have embraced the idea that the United States use military forces against Mexican traffickers. Perhaps it did not occur to these Republicans that such an act would constitute a violation of the sovereignty of our southern neighbor at a time when we are condemning the Russians for doing just that in Ukraine.

Yet something should be done about a problem that is wreaking havoc in communities across the land. One thing we could do is make it more difficult for guns sold in the United States to wind up in the hands of Mexican drug lords who are armed to the teeth and can overwhelm police. One study showed that 90 percent of guns seized by the Mexican government from criminals were traced to the United States. The connection between guns sold in the United States and Mexican purveyors of fentanyl is clear. Our government needs to enact legislation that severely reduces or stops gun-trafficking over the southern border.

David Wittenberg, Arlington

