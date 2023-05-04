The reason security leaks keep happening is that the system relies on information technology (IT) support to be the gatekeepers for all the information and to set up a “zero-trust architecture.” The problem is the gatekeepers have all the keys, and they appear to be able to let themselves in whenever they want. The gatekeepers require supervision and oversight. Our intelligence agencies must go back to the old rule that a clearance does not give you access to everything. Gatekeepers should have “need to know” approved by their supervisors. IT people never have the need to read classified documents; they should only provide support to analysts to access the information.