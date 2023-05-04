David Ignatius did an excellent job explaining the issues in his April 30 op-ed, “To keep secrets safe, assume there will be bad actors.” However, his sources still do not understand the problem.
Supervision and enforcing “need to know” are the solutions. After Chelsea Manning/WikiLeaks and Edward Snowden, we made many recommendations to improve security. Mr. Ignatius’s op-ed revealed that those “controls eroded over time because the restrictions were seen as onerous and inefficient.” To be truly secure, you have to put up with some inefficiency and duplication of effort.
Denis Michael Katchmeric, Gainesville
The writer is a retired Defense Department senior analyst.