Christopher L. Eisgruber made a convincing case in his April 28 op-ed, “ A college degree is worth the cost — and then some ,” that a college education usually pays off financially. I believe it also pays off in many other ways for most graduates.

Colleges help us explore a range of possible interests, develop confidence and meet people from other places with different backgrounds. Colleges also promote curiosity, challenge our brains, teach us history and encourage us to become lifelong learners. You can’t hang a price tag on those benefits, but they make our lives richer.