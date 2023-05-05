Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I am weary of the exhortation to stop “rewriting history” in response to efforts to cease honoring Confederate figures, as demanded by the April 30 letter “Judging by today’s standards,” decrying the call to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from Arlington House. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight History is fact. It is a fact that Lee commanded Virginia’s proslavery forces for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Condemning the morally repugnant actions of those who chose to sacrifice human lives to protect the despicable practice of enslaving others is changing our perception of history, not rewriting it. Surely there were those who, at the time (the “yesterday” referred to in the letter), judged Adolf Hitler to be a patriot and a great leader. We now, with the “judgment of today,” recognize that he was an evil tyrant who pillaged Europe and murdered millions of innocent Jews and others in the service of his warped notions of racial purity. Are those who now condemn Hitler and the Third Reich “rewriting history”?

The letter concluded by stating that Lee was a “man of great dignity.” Whether Lee’s refusal to command Union forces because he could not bring himself to “draw [his] sword” against his native state made him worthy of esteem or honor might be debatable. But his subsequent resignation from the U.S. Army and acceptance of command of Virginia’s forces to fight for the preservation of the institution of slavery certainly do not. How ironic to use the word “dignity” to describe a man who fought against the “dignity” of the millions of enslaved people he claimed he would gladly have given up to the Union had he been in a position to do so. There is no dignity in Lee’s anti-slavery pretension, given that it was immediately followed by his proslavery shedding of blood.

Advertisement

Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring

The April 30 letter “Judging by today’s standards” confused “rewriting history” for correcting historical memories. The writer extolled the virtues of Gen. Robert E. Lee but left out the most vital point: his leadership of an insurrection against the U.S. government. That he was a "man of great dignity” in no way makes up for this fundamental flaw. Being nice and being a good leader are great qualities, but they do not make an American hero of a man who fought to break apart the Union and to keep slavery for the South.

If he had just refused to lead the Northern troops, then he might not have been “dishonored” by a cemetery in his front yard. But he actively led the Confederate military against the United States. And that is history, not curated images of a dignified old man.

Advertisement

Shirley M. Marshall, Alexandria

The highest rank Robert E. Lee achieved in the U.S. Army was colonel; “Gen. Lee” should be used only in the context of his service in the Confederate army.

Arlington House became the home of Lee when he married Mary Custis in 1831, and it became hers upon the death of her father in 1857. Describing the house as “Lee’s” is misleading. Custis owned it.

In April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln’s emissary, Francis P. Blair, met with Lee. Blair offered Lee a commission as a major general in command of the defenses of Washington; this was an important assignment, as the nation’s capital was surrounded by Virginia, which had voted to secede, and South-leaning Maryland, where rioting in Baltimore over Union troops passing through the city would soon peak. Forced to choose between the country he loved and the state he loved, Lee chose Virginia.

Union (and some Confederate) dead began to be buried at Arlington in 1864, and though turning the estate into a cemetery might have been done in part to dissuade Lee from returning to live there, it is certainly not “the ultimate dishonor” to Lee that what was once his home is today our nation’s most hallowed ground.

Jan Joseph Wessling, Olney

GiftOutline Gift Article