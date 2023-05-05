Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week’s newsletter is abbreviated because I am traveling. (The next newsletter will be May 19. Sign up to get it in your inbox.) I’ll take this opportunity to share some thoughts on an overarching issue in our politics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What caught my eye The public has become so cynical about government and so saturated with negative news that it is easy to forget the success stories. Let’s look at three.

The Internal Revenue Service. Despite Republican howling, additional funds for the IRS mean the government collects more of what people owe and thereby reduces the amount we have to borrow or tax others. It also helps ordinary taxpayers. Former car czar Steven Rattner observed recently, “Since the passage of the IRA, the agency has hired more than 5,000 new customer service agents. Consequently, response rates to taxpayer increases have improved dramatically. During the last tax season, just 15% of customer calls were answered with live support; this year, the figure shot up to nearly 90%.” Moreover, “the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the additional funding will result in an extra $177 billion of tax collections between now and 2031, reducing the budget deficit over that period by roughly $100 billion.” That is a smart use of taxpayer money.

Chips and Inflation Adjustment Act. Fortune magazine reported recently, “The Biden administration’s efforts to revive U.S. manufacturing appear to be succeeding, with some business sectors plowing in almost 20 times the investment in new U.S. manufacturing projects versus only a few years ago.” The Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act have injected “over $400 billion into clean energy technology and semiconductor manufacturing in the form of government incentives and subsidies, as well as create thousands of new jobs.” On top of that, private industry has invested more than $200 billion, “almost double what it was in 2021 and nearly 20 times above 2019 levels.” The number of projects more than $1 billion went from four in 2019 to 31 now. The result: More than 100,000 clean tech jobs were created since the IRA and the Chips Act passed. Biden is transforming the economy.

The Affordable Care Act: In March, the administration celebrated the 13th anniversary of the legislation. Enrollment has doubled since its inception to more than 16 million. “National estimates show that, on average, consumers receiving advanced premium tax credits (APTC) continue to save over $800 in premiums per year thanks to the expanded subsidies made available through the [American Rescue Plan] and continued by the IRA,” the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported. “Nationwide, 4.6 million more consumers are receiving financial assistance in 2023, compared to 2021, representing 90% of all 2023 plan selections — meaning, 90% of people selecting plans are receiving help to pay for premiums.”

North Carolina is the latest state to adopt Medicaid expansion under the ACA. South Dakota will expand effective July 1. Only 10 states have declined to expand coverage.

The federal government has made a considerable dent in the number of uninsured, thereby promoting more regular preventive care, easing strain on emergency rooms (where people without insurance had sought primary care) and relieving enormous stress (mental and financial) on American families.

Does every government program work? Of course not. Are waste and inefficiency in government a problem? Yes. But government does some things very well that improve people’s lives. The negative news bias should not turn us into anti-government cynics.

Distinguished Mouse

Disney is a huge, profitable company with a brand that most executives would give their eyeteeth to have. So we shouldn’t get too teary-eyed when the entertainment behemoth gets into a public brawl with a politician. But in the case of the Magic Kingdom vs. Grumpy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), one has to root for Disney to prevail.

After Disney criticized DeSantis’s “don’t say gay” bill, DeSantis launched a retaliatory fusillade to punish the state’s biggest employer (and happiest place on Earth). DeSantis ended Disney’s self-governing status, and when Disney maneuvered to take control over the state board, DeSantis threatened to target its rides with special inspections and to build a prison next to its parks. Disney finally lost its patience with the bully in Tallahassee.

The cherry on the litigation sundae: The judge assigned to the case last year “handed a victory to University of Florida professors, saying they could not be barred from providing expert testimony in lawsuits against the state.” (It’s a Small World!)

For defending the First Amendment against an (often cartoonlike) villain, we can say well done, Disney.

Something different

As I mentioned, I’m traveling this week, something I enjoy more than any other activity. It probably won’t surprise you that I don’t favor lying-on-the-beach vacations. A couple weeks in fascinating cities with great art and music, layers of history and marvelous hole-in-the-wall restaurants is more my style.

To the end, I share with you some travel tips that have served me well: 1) Pick fewer places to visit and spend more time in each. You’ll not waste time traveling between destinations. More important, you’ll feel like you really got to see more beyond the top few tourist sites. 2) To accomplish that, use a main city as a base, taking day trips via trains or other transport to view interesting smaller locales. You won’t have to pack and unpack multiple times. 3) Speaking of which, ignore the temptation to overpack. No one will care if you wear vaguely the same outfit several times. (Stick to a single color combination to make mixing and matching easier.) 4) Get tickets in advance for sporting events, concerts or other events. Booking in advance saves time once you are there and helps organize your day. It’s also a great chance to observe the locals. And you may find that a European soccer match or a music festival is the highlight of your trip. 5) If you have to make a choice between a more upscale hotel or expensive activities, choose the latter. If you’re like me, you won’t spend much time in the hotel.

When I get back, I’ll let you know if I followed my own advice!

