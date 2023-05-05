I was excited to read the April 29 Religion article “ In Texas, Republicans push bills aimed at enhancing faith’s role in schools .” It reported that one proposed bill “mandates the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools.” I hope that the bill will explicitly state which of several versions of the Ten Commandments is the correct statement of the commandments.

The Republicans pushing this bill should know that the Hebrew Bible has two different statements of the Ten Commandments (in Exodus and Deuteronomy), the Catholic Bible has another, the Lutheran Bible another and the Eastern Orthodox Bible yet another. I am not referring here to translations — that is a different matter altogether. Perhaps God acting through the Texas legislature will finally reveal the preferred text. But how will we know?