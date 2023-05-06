On May 4, the jury in the Ed Sheeran copyright infringement case obviously agreed with Elizabeth Nelson’s May 3 op-ed, “The Ed Sheeran lawsuit is a threat to all music makers.” I agree, too.
So, what about the chord progression at issue in the lawsuit? When I listen to the songs in question, Mr. Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” I hear a I, IV, V progression with a minor III chord included (a I, III, IV, V progression). Songwriters are left with only four other possibilities to enhance the melody of a song: adding one, all or any combination of a minor II; minor III; minor VI or diminished VII chord. This technique is very common across all genres of music. In this case, a minor III is used.
Who “owns” this chord progression and its possible variations? No one — and everyone.
Daniel Cline, Columbia