On May 4, the jury in the Ed Sheeran copyright infringement case obviously agreed with Elizabeth Nelson’s May 3 op-ed, “ The Ed Sheeran lawsuit is a threat to all music makers .” I agree, too.

Blues songs can sound similar; sometimes, they can even sound the same. Why? Every bluesman in history has made ample use of what is called the I, IV, V progression, the basic three-chord “building block” of blues music that is also foundational to country music and rock-and-roll. You’ll find variations of this progression in pop, R&B and jazz. It usually is very hard to mistake a blues song for a country song, even when both are based on the same three-chord progression.