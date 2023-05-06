The May 4 editorial “Preying on the poor” highlighted the undue burden fines place on already financially stressed malefactors. It also raised the question why “punishment” seems always to focus on money, as if that were the only form of societal restitution available. Why not replace fines with community service? Delivering meals, cleaning up neighborhoods or scrubbing away graffiti would be a reasonable alternative to monetary penalties. Four weekend days of community service would surely balance out a $500 fine. It would also serve as a better “lesson” to perpetrators and improve our society at the same time.