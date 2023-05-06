Johns Hopkins Hospital has often led the way in health care throughout Maryland and well beyond. For its many vulnerable patients, including those with long covid (nearly 1 in 5 American adults who have had the coronavirus have long covid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or cancer or who are otherwise immunocompromised, as well as visitors and staff, the institution is now taking a back seat when it could and should be continuing to lead the way toward optimal health care.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Johns Hopkins University shot to the forefront of tracking the prevalence of the infection. Now, I urge Hopkins to follow the lead of its peer institution the University of Chicago, and some hospitals in Washington state and Italy, which was one of the countries first badly stricken by the coronavirus, and reinstitute the mask requirement in all hospitals and other care facilities.
Even without the coronavirus, wearing masks to blunt the transmission of dangerous microbes, which are abundant in hospitals and other centers of care, is sound health policy. Evidence has shown that multiple airborne infections were diminished during the height of pandemic mask-wearing.
Edmund Weisberg, Baltimore