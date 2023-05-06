Johns Hopkins Hospital has often led the way in health care throughout Maryland and well beyond. For its many vulnerable patients, including those with long covid (nearly 1 in 5 American adults who have had the coronavirus have long covid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or cancer or who are otherwise immunocompromised, as well as visitors and staff, the institution is now taking a back seat when it could and should be continuing to lead the way toward optimal health care.