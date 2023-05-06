Paul Woodruff’s April 30 op-ed, “ I am dying. But I make each day a time for living. ,” brought back memories of my time spent with artist Harry Lieberman . I first met Lieberman when he was 100 years old. I became connected with him in California through my marriage at the time. He lived in New York but wintered in Southern California with his daughter.

When Lieberman turned 103, I arranged to spend an afternoon with him at his daughter’s West Los Angeles condominium. We spent several hours, just the two of us, on our hands and knees at times (yes, he was limber enough to do so), absorbing his artwork.

Mr. Woodruff wrote, “I am living each day with as much life as I can put into it. That means going to bed each night planning at least one project for the next day.” Lieberman was quite philosophical about living life, and at one point in that unforgettable afternoon he said, in his thick Polish Judaic accent, echoing Mr. Woodruff’s statement: “The reason I am living so long is before I go to bed, I imagine what I will be painting the next day.”