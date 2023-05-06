Regarding the April 29 Metro article “Calls for Va. DEI chief to resign”:
Mr. Brown is advocating that the Virginia Military Institute embed diversity, opportunity and inclusion in its leadership development program — a VMI core competency. Substituting “opportunity” for “equity” encourages raising the bar, affording the benefits of a meritocracy to all and pivoting the dialogue toward what we are for rather than what we are against.
Virginia Military Institute — and any state college or university — should be developing leaders with the ability to inspire focus on an organization’s mission while inspiring human endeavor in an increasingly diverse workforce. Finding such leaders will be a unique challenge for all business and professional and military organizations.
Mr. Brown speaks clearly in support of diversity and inclusion and of opportunity that defines the VMI system, enriched by profound respect for any and all who have chosen to endure its challenges.
John P. Jumper, Spotsylvania
The writer is a former president and member of the Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors.