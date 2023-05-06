Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the April 29 Metro article “Calls for Va. DEI chief to resign”: I have worked with Martin D. Brown, Virginia’s chief diversity officer, and I support his goal of seeking alternatives to the commoditized, consultant-curated diversity, equity and inclusion programs that comprise a $6billion self-sustaining, lobbied industry. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Though Mr. Brown’s “DEI is dead” phraseology was not helpful to his message, examples of DEI overreach abound in the nation’s schools, colleges and universities and are well-documented in the mainstream media. These policies mitigate aspirational, productive work habits under the cover of “equity” — a term that has been hijacked by both left and right extremists, smothering any benefits of its original intent.

Mr. Brown is advocating that the Virginia Military Institute embed diversity, opportunity and inclusion in its leadership development program — a VMI core competency. Substituting “opportunity” for “equity” encourages raising the bar, affording the benefits of a meritocracy to all and pivoting the dialogue toward what we are for rather than what we are against.

Virginia Military Institute — and any state college or university — should be developing leaders with the ability to inspire focus on an organization’s mission while inspiring human endeavor in an increasingly diverse workforce. Finding such leaders will be a unique challenge for all business and professional and military organizations.

Mr. Brown speaks clearly in support of diversity and inclusion and of opportunity that defines the VMI system, enriched by profound respect for any and all who have chosen to endure its challenges.

John P. Jumper, Spotsylvania

The writer is a former president and member of the Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors.

