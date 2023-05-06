As ransom for raising our nation’s debt limit and avoiding a catastrophic default, Republicans in Congress are demanding enactment of legislation that would limit access to safety-net programs for those who are least able to survive without public assistance [“Far-right bloc is flexing muscle,” front page, May 1]. GOP members in the House seek to expand work requirements on recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and Medicaid to preserve the Trump tax cuts that favor the wealthy. The conservatives who are demanding the eligibility changes ignore that these tax cuts and the cost of needless wars have greater responsibility for our ballooned budget deficits. Under the guise of fiscal responsibility, Republican lawmakers would be hurting the most vulnerable among struggling families. They well know that many low-income Americans cannot hold a job because of mental illness, physical disability or other factors beyond their control.