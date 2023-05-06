In her April 25 op-ed, “Lower the high cost of leaving an abuser,” Emily Nix aptly asserted that economics is a key reason survivors “stay” in abusive relationships. However, Ms. Nix’s piece didn’t mention the critical role that structural inequities play in perpetuating domestic violence.
The Center for Survivor Agency and Justice is a national organization that advances economic equity for survivors of domestic violence. Our Mapping and Advancing Equity for Survivors project is building the capacity to address the systemic economic inequities that survivors face. We are developing the first national policy platform for survivor economic equity.
Yes, economic security is critical to safety for domestic violence survivors, but focusing on individual “self sufficiency” will not address the profound economic inequities that survivors face. To target the root of domestic violence, our laws and policies instead must center those who are most deeply affected and advance policies that expand economic agency.
Erika Sussman, Washington
The writer is founder and executive director of the Center for Survivor Agency and Justice.