In her April 25 op-ed, “ Lower the high cost of leaving an abuser ,” Emily Nix aptly asserted that economics is a key reason survivors “stay” in abusive relationships. However, Ms. Nix’s piece didn’t mention the critical role that structural inequities play in perpetuating domestic violence.

There is no safety for survivors without access to economic security. Research shows that nearly all (99 percent) survivors experience economic abuse. The economic ripple effect of abuse creates lifelong barriers to safety. People marginalized by race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, immigration status or ability are nearly twice as likely to be subjected to poverty because of structural inequities. With unequal access to economic resources, survivors from marginalized communities have fewer options for safety and are substantially more vulnerable to violence.