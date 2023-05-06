Though conservatives criticize the surge of migrants along the southern border, it is clear that the crisis is the inevitable result of decades of refusal by Republicans, in Congress and/or the White House, to provide sufficient international assistance to help stabilize these failed states to our south.

These migrants are fleeing catastrophe in their own countries — poverty, hunger, oppression, crime and environmental decline. Progressives have warned of this for decades, pleading for greater Official Development Assistance (ODA) to help these struggling countries resolve their problems and reduce the level of migration.

Developed nations, including the United States, agreed in 1970 to annually provide 0.7 percent of their gross national income in ODA, but only a few (including Germany, Sweden and Denmark) have met this target. While the United States remains the single largest source for ODA globally (about $55 billion last year), we still only provide 0.2 percent of our GNI. “America-first” Republicans have consistently opposed increases in ODA, arguing that this is not the business of the United States. They are wrong. These issues will only get worse, not better. And though President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposes $70 billion in foreign development aid, this still falls short of the 0.7 percent commitment by roughly $110 billion.