Regarding the May 3 news article “Biden orders 1,500 more troops to U.S. border with Mexico”:
These migrants are fleeing catastrophe in their own countries — poverty, hunger, oppression, crime and environmental decline. Progressives have warned of this for decades, pleading for greater Official Development Assistance (ODA) to help these struggling countries resolve their problems and reduce the level of migration.
Developed nations, including the United States, agreed in 1970 to annually provide 0.7 percent of their gross national income in ODA, but only a few (including Germany, Sweden and Denmark) have met this target. While the United States remains the single largest source for ODA globally (about $55 billion last year), we still only provide 0.2 percent of our GNI. “America-first” Republicans have consistently opposed increases in ODA, arguing that this is not the business of the United States. They are wrong. These issues will only get worse, not better. And though President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposes $70 billion in foreign development aid, this still falls short of the 0.7 percent commitment by roughly $110 billion.
If we want to secure our borders in coming decades, Congress must sufficiently fund America’s share of the urgently needed investment in global sustainability by significantly increasing our foreign aid and assistance.
Rick Steiner, Anchorage