Two things are simultaneously true: Congress needs to raise the debt limit as soon as June 1 to avoid the first default in U.S. history, and lawmakers need to address the nation’s unsustainable budget situation.
Congress’s best course is to approve a short-term debt limit hike. This averts an immediate crisis and gives Republicans and Democrats time to negotiate. The sooner Mr. Biden and Mr. McCarthy endorse this, the better. There are no winners in this fight. A new Post-ABC News poll finds Americans would blame both parties for a default.
Some House Republicans argue immediately raising the borrowing cap is unnecessary, falsely equating blowing past the debt limit with the sorts of government shutdowns that occur when Congress fails to pass government funding bills on time. They argue that the U.S. Treasury could prioritize payments to creditors to avoid a true national default.
- The Biden administration releases a review on the Colorado River.
- The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
- Biden has a new border plan.
- The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
- America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
- The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
1/7
But investors around the world aren’t naive. They will demand higher interest payments if they see any sign the government isn’t honoring all of its commitments. Meanwhile, a range of government services and safety net support would abruptly stop. Among other things, the ensuing economic catastrophe would shred U.S. global primacy, financial and otherwise.
A plausible compromise framework is coming into focus. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) laid out a reasonable plan from which lawmakers can start. Almost everyone can agree on clawing back unspent emergency covid funds, saving about $50 billion in the next two years. From there a combination of revenue enhancers and spending moderation would be the fairest solution that would not plunge the economy into recession. For example, freezing discretionary spending — or, at least, slowing the growth of spending — for a year or two would not be nearly as draconian as House Republicans’ proposed cuts but would force some pruning after years of sizable hikes. Similarly, ending Mr. Biden’s student debt cancellation plan or increasing the income tax rate on the highest earners to the pre-Trump administration tax cut level would help significantly.
These measures would not solve the country’s long-term budget problem. For that, Congress would have to touch sacrosanct old-age entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security. But even modest shifts would help. The first step is a short-term debt limit increase to enable the talks that are needed to strike a workable deal.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).