I sure hope the Washington Commanders’ new owners saw Dave Kindred’s wonderful May 1 op-ed, “ How Jack Kent Cooke’s dynasty crumbled under Dan Snyder ,” a retrospective that included the glory days of the entity formerly known as the Washington Football Team. (I think the team might have had some other name before that!)

Besides the great memories, one thing that jumped out to me was the multiple references to “the Hogs,” Joe Bugel’s (“Boss Hog’s”) nearly unstoppable offensive line under head coach Joe Gibbs.

If, by any chance, the new ownership wants to change the team’s name yet again (and maybe get it right this time), I don’t think you can do better than the Washington Hogs, the name that was organically formed from the team’s actual history and will be forever linked with it in a positive way.