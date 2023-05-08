Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like President Biden, I believe in maintaining sanctions against the Maduro regime and its enablers until we see the restoration of human rights, the release of political prisoners and wrongfully detained Americans, and a framework for free, fair elections. Mr. Maduro’s frequent public gripes regarding these sanctions demonstrate our continued leverage.

We must use all means to facilitate a resolution, including diplomacy. These conversations must include democratic partners in the region who host millions of Venezuelan migrants and have a clear stake in seeing through a peaceful transition of power.

It’s equally critical to mitigate the immediate suffering of the Venezuelan people by fast-tracking efforts to establish a U.N.-managed fund that can disburse aid without profiting Mr. Maduro and his accomplices. I plan to introduce legislation to accelerate the transfer of sanctioned Venezuelan assets to the United Nations to realize this objective.

Beyond alleviating the hardship facing those who remain in Venezuela, this humanitarian fund could lay the groundwork for progress by expediting the resumption of talks and restoring faith among Venezuelans that the international community and the democratic opposition can deliver on their promises.

Mr. Biden’s strategy in Venezuela centers on the principle that negotiations remain the best option for a peaceful resolution to the political crisis. As long as we refrain from unilateral concessions to the regime, sustaining these talks is a moral and geopolitical imperative.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Florida in the House.

