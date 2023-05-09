Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Follow Alexandra Petri's opinions
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: What’s next for Fox News?
- With David Ignatius: Why isn’t Netanyahu meeting with DeSantis?
- With Alexandra Petri: What kind of -lorian are you?
- With Eugene Robinson: Will there be accountability for Clarence Thomas?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Why only Tucker?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Why are Republicans sticking with Trump?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson and Autumn Brewington on the coronation (Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.