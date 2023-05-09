The April 29 letter “You can get there from here” implied that there doesn’t need to be a safe bike route on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. because bicycle riders, including me, can just walk, take the Metro or ride a bus instead. I agree that these are good options, and, depending on the situation, any of them might make the most sense — I’ll even admit that in some cases it’s best to drive. But couldn’t we just as easily tell drivers who are worried about the new configuration of Connecticut Avenue that they could walk, take the bus or ride Metro? And I hope that a few of them will try out the new bike lane, too.