The April 29 letter “You can get there from here” implied that there doesn’t need to be a safe bike route on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. because bicycle riders, including me, can just walk, take the Metro or ride a bus instead. I agree that these are good options, and, depending on the situation, any of them might make the most sense — I’ll even admit that in some cases it’s best to drive. But couldn’t we just as easily tell drivers who are worried about the new configuration of Connecticut Avenue that they could walk, take the bus or ride Metro? And I hope that a few of them will try out the new bike lane, too.
As for taking a route through Rock Creek Park, it’s not realistic as an alternative to Connecticut Avenue. Calvert Street to Van Ness via Connecticut Avenue takes 10 minutes and climbs 108 feet; going through the park takes twice as long and has twice as much steep uphill climbing.
I couldn’t agree more that Connecticut Avenue shouldn’t be designed just for people to get through it and go elsewhere. Now, the status quo benefits only the suburban commuters who drive downtown every morning and back home at night, never stopping to enjoy the neighborhoods along the way. The people going to and from those neighborhoods deserve a safe way to get where they are going — whether it’s by bus, by Metro, on foot or, yes, by bicycle.
Ezra Deutsch-Feldman, Washington