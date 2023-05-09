Just what did Monica Hesse want us to think about King Charles III as his coronation approached [“The man-child who would be king: How Charles needs to step up,” Style, May 5]? That he loved his teddy bear but hates malfunctioning fountain pens? Or that the whole idea of monarchy is outdated and that Charles is out of touch with the lives of “everyday Britons”?
Whatever one might think of the monarchy as an institution in our times, Charles is blessed — or burdened — with a deep knowledge of contemporary issues such as environmental degradation and urban dysfunction. The real issue is whether he can sublimate his passions and thereby be a suitable monarch for all the people. Perhaps he should redirect his interests to dogs. It worked for his mother.
Thomas Calhoun, Washington