A housing developer converted part of a hospital into rental apartments in my neighborhood, under D.C.’s imposed parking minimums. During planning, the developer noted that apartment dwellers would live five blocks from a Metro station and had ample local Metro bus service, and so they would not clog the neighborhood looking for on-street parking for their cars. Besides, he said, the apartment dwellers would likely be people under 40 years old, for whom cars are anathema.