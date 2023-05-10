A new Washington Commanders stadium should not be built at the RFK Stadium site. I am a longtime D.C. resident and retired urban and regional planner. In 2019 to 2020, I used Census Bureau figures and other sources to determine that the District’s 62 square miles of land were the third-smallest of 35 U.S. Central Cities with populations of 500,000 or more. Only Boston and San Francisco have less land. D.C. needs every available piece of open land for uses more critical than a football stadium.

The existing Commanders stadium has been in Prince George’s County since the late 1990s, and it should remain there. It needs to be rebuilt with better access. Prince George’s County is very capable of doing so, as evidenced by the continuing success and further development of National Harbor. D.C. will continue to prosper and flourish without a National Football League stadium at the RFK site, just as it has for the past 25 years.