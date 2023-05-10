Regarding the May 5 Metro article “A change of possession in D.C.?”:
The existing Commanders stadium has been in Prince George’s County since the late 1990s, and it should remain there. It needs to be rebuilt with better access. Prince George’s County is very capable of doing so, as evidenced by the continuing success and further development of National Harbor. D.C. will continue to prosper and flourish without a National Football League stadium at the RFK site, just as it has for the past 25 years.
Lee Schoenecker, Washington