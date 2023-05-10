When I was a program staff member at the National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health in 2004, my wife and I received an invitation to a holiday party from the American College of Radiology (ACR). Ordinarily, the correct procedure for me to follow would be to have the Ethics Office review the invitation to determine whether the party was considered a widely attended gathering. If so, I would be permitted to attend; if not, then I would have to decline because of real or apparent financial conflict of interest. However, the invitation had arrived quite late, and there was no time left for the Ethics Office to pass judgment on the invitation. Therefore, I needed to either decline the invitation or attend the party in a manner that could not be construed as a conflict. I chose the latter. My wife and I attended the party but asked the ACR chief executive to invoice us for our attendance. Incredulous as he was, he sent me the invoice, and I paid it.