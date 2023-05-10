The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Less lethal means of controlling erratic behavior should be tried first

May 10, 2023 at 2:19 p.m. EDT
A memorial for Jordan Neely on May 6 outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in New York, where he died after a violent encounter with another subway passenger. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Regarding the May 6 front-page article “Subway choking has NYC confronting deeper issues”:

I was on a crisis response team at a mental health clinic. We were taught to de-escalate a very aggressive person according to that person’s degree of agitation. Only the most severe behavior indicated a need to take the person down, and only after less intrusive interventions. The entire point of the training was to keep everyone safe. I guess now if people exhibit erratic behavior because of a health or mental health problem, they can expect that bystanders might pin them to the floor until they die.

Rhona Bosin, Silver Spring

