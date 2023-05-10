7 Commit to international solidarity

The United States’ repeated flirtation with an isolationist approach to pandemics in an interconnected world is folly. SARS-CoV-2 had spread to at least 19 countries within a month of the first reported cases in China on Dec. 29, 2019.

First, the United States should insure itself against shortages of masks and other protective equipment by strengthening supply chains within the Americas. A reliance on Asia for many of these items rendered the region vulnerable as factories in China closed due to the pandemic.

Second, the United States must help to develop international agreements on public health emergencies, despite rising geopolitical tensions. When officials meet at the World Health Assembly in Geneva this month, U.S. diplomats should play an active role in revising the WHO health regulations and in shaping a pandemic treaty or accord that facilitates the sharing of data, drugs and vaccines among nations.