The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Saudi Arabia’s new mega-city may be built on a foundation of tyranny

By the
|
May 10, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the China-Arab summit in Riyadh on Dec. 9. (Saudi Press Agency/Reuters)
3 min

Dictators have always had a thing for megaprojects, from Benito Mussolini’s fascist designs for a new, grander Rome, to the communist building mania of Romania’s Nicolae Ceaucescu — who razed one-fifth of his capital, Bucharest, to accommodate a gargantuan government palace and apartment blocks for the party elite.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Yet no strongman has ever attempted a vanity project quite like Neom, the vast new settlement Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also know as MBS, plans to put on a Belgium-size but heretofore lightly developed stretch of northwestern Saudi Arabia, just south of Jordan and just east of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, across the Gulf of Aqaba. The price tag: $500 billion.

Follow Editorial Board's opinions

Funded by the kingdom’s oil wealth, Neom is nevertheless supposed to set the country in a more diverse and environmentally sustainable economic direction. Proposals include everything from luxury tourist resorts to manufacturing plants. “No roads, cars or emissions,” the project’s official website says. “It will run on 100% renewable energy and 95% of land will be preserved for nature. People’s health and well-being will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities.” Neom’s signature architectural feature, however, is The Line, an astonishing structure that would be roughly 100 miles long, 1,600 feet tall and 650 feet wide — and house 9 million people. Other futuristic features could include an artificial moon, robots to do housework and state-of-the art electronic surveillance to ensure security.

We’ll believe it when we see it. With MBS having committed not only vast sums but his own prestige to Neom, however, leading companies from around the world are lining up to help the Saudi dictator create this utopia.

There is an inconvenience, of course: The people who live on the future site of Neom, and who — like inhabitants of previous places upon which authoritarians have imposed grandiose building plans — must be relocated. Specifically, the Huwaitat tribe has inhabited the Neom area for generations. An estimated 20,000 members of the tribe could be displaced. Saudis have said those who leave voluntarily are compensated, but human rights groups charge that the government has dealt harshly with some who have protested. One tribal activist was shot to death by Saudi security forces in 2020, after he posted a video online complaining that the regime was trying to kick him off his land. Saudi officials said its personnel were shooting back after the man opened fire, a charge his family denies.

Skip to end of carousel
  • The Biden administration releases a review on the Colorado River.
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
The Biden administration released an environmental impact statement outlining options for cutting use of the Colorado River. Water allocations could prioritize farmers in California based on centuries-old water rights, or involve proportional cuts to Arizona, California and Nevada. The review also included the costs of the status quo.
The administration will likely decide on a course of action by August. As we outlined in an editorial in February, a voluntary agreement between the states is the best option — and a dramatic reimagining of water use is needed thereafter.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.

1/7

End of carousel

Now comes news, via Saudi dissident groups based abroad, that death sentences meted out last year to three other members of the tribe on dubious “terrorism” charges have been upheld on appeal. Another three reportedly received prison sentences ranging from 27 to 50 years. On May 3, a panel of United Nations-affiliated human rights investigators denounced the death sentences, citing an “imminent risk” that they could be carried out. “We urge all companies involved, including foreign investors, to ensure that they are not causing or contributing to, and are not directly linked to serious human rights abuses,” they said.

The Biden administration should demand that Riyadh call off any executions and offer transparency about how it has dealt with the Huwaitat generally. The world needs full disclosure about the potential human costs of MBS’s castles in the sand.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...