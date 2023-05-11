The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Luxe and bagels

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

While Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife didn’t see the need to disclose luxury vacations and other gifts from Harlan Crow, Justice Elena Kagan didn’t want to accept a gift basket of bagels.

