Opinion Children need access to well-trained school counselors

May 11, 2023 at 2:06 p.m. EDT
The May 6 front-page article “Schools on front line of children’s mental health” put a spotlight on good news: Supporting children’s mental health in school improves their well-being and learning.

As a school psychologist and graduate educator, I understand the importance of comprehensive school mental and behavioral health services. The data is overwhelmingly clear: When schools do this work well, our students and families benefit. I applaud the Nelsonville-York City Schools district for its commitment and creative problem-solving to help students. However, individual “whatever works” efforts to meet students’ needs in the moment must be coupled with long-term, systemic change to make meaningful, sustainable progress in supporting student mental health. This includes critical prevention and wellness promotion efforts, such as social and emotional learning and trauma-informed practices, and, as the article noted, access to qualified school-employed mental health professionals.

School psychologists, counselors and social workers are highly trained in evidence-based practices to support students’ mental health, social-emotional development and academic success in the school context. Unfortunately, the critical shortage of these professionals leaves many students without access to care or essential prevention services, and schools scramble to plug the gaps.

Last year, Congress provided $1 billion to remedy shortages and increase access to services, including expanding the graduate pipeline and adding positions in schools. This is an important start, but genuine systemic change will take time and continued investment. We must not lose our focus on these long-term efforts, even as educators must do what they can today. A future of good news for students, families and schools depends on it.

Celeste Malone, Hyattsville

The writer is president of the National Association of School Psychologists.

