As a school psychologist and graduate educator, I understand the importance of comprehensive school mental and behavioral health services. The data is overwhelmingly clear: When schools do this work well, our students and families benefit. I applaud the Nelsonville-York City Schools district for its commitment and creative problem-solving to help students. However, individual “whatever works” efforts to meet students’ needs in the moment must be coupled with long-term, systemic change to make meaningful, sustainable progress in supporting student mental health. This includes critical prevention and wellness promotion efforts, such as social and emotional learning and trauma-informed practices, and, as the article noted, access to qualified school-employed mental health professionals.