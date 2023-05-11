The May 6 front-page article “Schools on front line of children’s mental health” put a spotlight on good news: Supporting children’s mental health in school improves their well-being and learning.
School psychologists, counselors and social workers are highly trained in evidence-based practices to support students’ mental health, social-emotional development and academic success in the school context. Unfortunately, the critical shortage of these professionals leaves many students without access to care or essential prevention services, and schools scramble to plug the gaps.
Last year, Congress provided $1 billion to remedy shortages and increase access to services, including expanding the graduate pipeline and adding positions in schools. This is an important start, but genuine systemic change will take time and continued investment. We must not lose our focus on these long-term efforts, even as educators must do what they can today. A future of good news for students, families and schools depends on it.
Celeste Malone, Hyattsville
The writer is president of the National Association of School Psychologists.