Columnist Perry Bacon Jr. is online every Thursday for a live discussion where he’ll interact with readers, discuss his columns and answer questions on the politics and news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Perry on Twitter here.
Follow Perry Bacon Jr.'s opinions
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: What’s next for Fox News?
- With David Ignatius: Why isn’t Netanyahu meeting with DeSantis?
- With Alexandra Petri: Who are you wearing?
- With Eugene Robinson and Autumn Brewington: What to expect from the coronation of King Charles III?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Why only Tucker?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Why are Republicans sticking with Trump?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.