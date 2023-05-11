After the horrific mass shooting in Allen, Tex., Police Chief Brian Harvey said that authorities “don’t believe there is another threat at this time,” as reported in the May 6 news article “ 8 victims and gunman dead in Texas mall shooting, authorities say .”

Perhaps he should have added, “That is, other than the ever-present threat of mass shootings resulting from our laws allowing private ownership of military-grade weapons. Plus, of course, the threat of getting shot if you happen to go to the wrong house, try to get into the wrong car or ask your neighbor to stop making so much noise. If you ignore the 1½ mass shootings that on average occur in the United States every day and the growing danger of being shot and killed during routine social interactions, there’s no other threat at this time.”