In her May 8 op-ed, “What the heck is going on in the U.S. economy?,” Catherine Rampell touched on the importance of immigration to the nation’s economy. Absent native population growth, the only way to grow the economy sustainably and at high levels of annual economic growth is through a consistent supply of immigrant workers for jobs at all skill levels.
Combined with the administration’s investments in the nation’s infrastructure and complemented with expenditures to effectively contain the coronavirus, help Ukraine defend itself, and meet the health, food, safety and security needs of all Americans, immigration growth remains vital to the continuity of the nation’s economic progress and prosperity.
Every immigrant job added to the U.S. economy significantly drives job and wage growth for millions of Americans. Importantly, immigration growth also generates billions in tax revenue, fuels home construction and purchases, boosts consumer spending, and contributes substantially to Social Security and Medicare.
Alejandro Becerra, Silver Spring