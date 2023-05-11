I agree with Skip Strobel’s statement in his May 5 letter, “Development at RFK,” that a new professional football stadium in D.C. is a terrible idea. But what’s with this NIMBYism of the worst sort? Communities near RFK Stadium don’t want a white elephant in their backyard, so they advocate that it be put across the river in Ward 8. Really? Are we still doing this in 2023?
The Citizens Poplar Point Working Group has been holding community listening sessions with Ward 8 residents about the future of Poplar Point for the past 15 months, and not one single Ward 8 resident who has attended these meetings has called for a professional football stadium to be built there. Stop the stadium in your backyard, but let us decide about ours.
Brenda Richardson, Washington
The writer is co-chair of the Citizens Poplar Point Working Group.