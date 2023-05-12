The enemy of democracy is not communism, nor is it socialism, nor fascism. And it’s certainly not a free press. The constant and insidious threat to government by and for the people is corruption, plain and simple. Political corruption rots the foundational trust between the people and their leaders. History bears this truth out as rampant government corruption has always been the harbinger of upheaval and regime change.

That’s why Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s alleged ethical violations should concern all Americans. They are yet another warning sign that our democracy is in peril. The public has long been numb to alleged self-dealing and insider trading by members of Congress. But to now learn that our most sacred legal institution, the Supreme Court, is being debased to a mere common auction house, and that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. refuses to address these failings, makes me both disgusted and afraid for the future of the republic.