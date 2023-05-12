Regarding the May 10 news article “Senate panel asks billionaire Crow for full accounting of gifts to justices”:
That’s why Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s alleged ethical violations should concern all Americans. They are yet another warning sign that our democracy is in peril. The public has long been numb to alleged self-dealing and insider trading by members of Congress. But to now learn that our most sacred legal institution, the Supreme Court, is being debased to a mere common auction house, and that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. refuses to address these failings, makes me both disgusted and afraid for the future of the republic.
Here’s a phrase for Chief Justice Roberts that I was taught at U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidates School: Leaders avoid even the appearance of impropriety. I suggest that the chief justice have a banner printed with this phrase and tape it over the entrance to his office.
Kevin Brady, Washington