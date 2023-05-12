Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Aaron Blake’s May 10 The Fix column, “Takeaways from the verdict against Trump and the potential political fallout,” regarding “takeaways” from the Donald Trump sexual abuse verdict, missed a crucial result from the proceedings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an October in-person deposition related to the trial, when confronted with the question as to whether “stars” may grope women as they wish, he responded that this was historically “largely true.” In the follow-up question as to whether he considers himself to be a “star,” he responded to that question in the affirmative. This was not the casual comment of someone bragging in a locker room but rather the sworn testimony of a 76-year-old former president of the United States.

In other words, though the trial might be dismissed by Mr. Trump’s allies as another “political witch hunt,” they cannot counter the obvious conclusion taken from the plain English meaning of the deposition that their leading candidate for president believes he is entitled to do as he wishes to women.

Jared Blum, Washington

When more than two dozen women came forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, his supporters dismissed them; no charges had ever been filed, so Mr. Trump was innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

So how did Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) respond when a jury found the former president civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation? “The jury is a joke. The whole case is a joke.” In short, Mr. Rubio smeared the jury — a jury that considered the under-oath testimony of three female accusers as well as Mr. Trump’s own words from his deposition and the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Historians will document the political cowardice of Mr. Rubio and his fellow Trump enablers, who have for years swallowed previously held principles in pursuit of power. Yet this jury of six men and three women — hailing from differing parts of New York, a variety of occupations and diverse life stories — evaluated the evidence against Mr. Trump and had the courage to speak truth to power. If only the Republican Party would emulate the jurors’ honesty and fortitude.

Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church

