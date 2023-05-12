Regarding David Von Drehle’s May 6 op-ed, “Can horse racing be saved?”:
Recent negative publicity surrounding the racing industry — from the notorious spate of racehorse deaths at California’s Santa Anita Park in 2018 and 2019 to subsequent federal indictments of high-profile trainers and veterinarians for administering illegal drugs — led to the passage of the historic Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in late 2020. Yet multiple lawsuits have delayed full implementation of the law — most notably its critical anti-doping and medication control rules, which would set more stringent national standards, testing procedures and penalties.
Whether horse racing is finally ushering in a new era (amid increasing public disapproval) remains to be seen. Meanwhile, these equine athletes must be spared from some of the worst abuses plaguing the industry.
Joanna Grossman, Washington
The writer is equine program director for the Animal Welfare Institute.