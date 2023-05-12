Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, seven horses died at Churchill Downs — a tragic series of events that Louisville racetrack officials called “highly unusual.” In fact, hundreds of racehorses die each year in the United States: Between 2009 and 2021, more than 7,200 thoroughbreds died on tracks across the nation, according to the Jockey Club’s database .

Recent negative publicity surrounding the racing industry — from the notorious spate of racehorse deaths at California’s Santa Anita Park in 2018 and 2019 to subsequent federal indictments of high-profile trainers and veterinarians for administering illegal drugs — led to the passage of the historic Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in late 2020. Yet multiple lawsuits have delayed full implementation of the law — most notably its critical anti-doping and medication control rules, which would set more stringent national standards, testing procedures and penalties.