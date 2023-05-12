Any institution that desires an outcome to be as reflective of a whole community as possible should reach a decision through extensive, effective outreach. Fairfax County’s Democratic Party recently debuted a new online process for the party’s endorsement in nonpartisan local races. Though digitizing civic participation is long overdue, widely available information about the change in voting method and how to participate has been limited — and given with little notice before a May caucus.

Because of the blue tilt of the county, caucus endorsement could be considered tantamount to an election. But because the open caucus is held by the party and not the state board of elections, normal registered voters who are not local party dues-paying members — including me — are not receiving snail mail or other notifications about the caucus vote or how to participate. A person has to be “in the know” with party politics. Not everyone has the social capital or time.