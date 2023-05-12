Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Rick Reilly’s May 10 op-ed, “Pickleball is the worst”: The pickleball craze is sweeping the nation for good reason. What other sport brings together three generations in a game that teaches you about sportsmanship and fair play and elicits pure joy? I discovered the sport during the coronavirus lockdown. It was the best thing that happened to me.

We old fogies are less likely to hurt ourselves playing pickleball than tennis. The ball is light, and, of course, there is less running involved. Do folks still get hurt? Of course. Pickleball can be as sedate or aggressive as the players want it to be. Almost every player in my group has lost weight and become healthier.

In a nation where socializing seems to revolve around eating and gluttony, this is a great way to get out in the fresh air, meet friends, laugh and commiserate. I especially enjoy playing with my friend’s kids, ages 6 to 20. They learn that 55-plusers can be fun, and we get some insight into what makes Gen Zers tick.

Pickleball doesn’t require a huge investment to play. I started playing with a $10 paddle at the local park. No need for years of expensive lessons. A few group lessons and you’ll be good to go. And you’ll almost always find someone who will give you a few tips at your local court.

So Mr. Reilly, get over it. We’ll continue to talk about how much we love the game. But, by all means, stay away from pickleball and stick to your “elegant” tennis. The courts are crowded enough.

Kamana Mathur, Sterling

Okay, Rick Reilly, we’ll stop inviting you to play with us.

As a 75-year-old pickleball player, I take umbrage! Though there is no use trying to convince Mr. Reilly otherwise, I think it’s incumbent upon me to swing back. Pickleball is “America’s fastest-growing sport” because Pickleball is silly. It’s ridiculous. As my T-shirt says: “Pickleball — Kind of a Big Dill.”

Pickleball is for athletes and nonathletes alike. Pickleball makes me laugh all the time. It is social and, though I stink at it most of the time, it makes me feel like a jock — nothing to shirk at at my age. I’m addicted to the fun and trying to get my skill levels up. I’ve fallen on my butt a few times and gotten whacked in the forehead, but these are minor and, as with any sport, there are always risks.

So, Mr. Reilly, what have you done lately with a group of strangers who might morph into friends and that gets you moving and laughing at yourself? I’m all ears.

Sally Brucker, Takoma Park

