I appreciated the May 11 Well+Being “The Weed Report” special section article about the risks for adolescents who use marijuana, “Parents are not ready for the new reality of teen cannabis use.” There has been too little attention paid to this issue. I have personal and professional experience with young people who have struggled with substance use and also know of adolescents who have suffered cannabis-induced psychosis (including some instances where there was not a significant amount of use). The effects can be long-lasting and tragic, as the article pointed out. It’s one of the reasons I support decriminalization but not legalization, although that ship has mostly sailed. The need for more regulation by independent bodies is paramount.