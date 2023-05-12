Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The May 7 editorial “A solution to covid learning loss” was excellent as far as it went, but it can be expanded to great benefit. As retired educators, we suggest also expanding the school day by two hours, as has been done (within budget) in the Every Hour Counts nationwide network of schools, comprising half a million students. This would allow implementation of mastery learning — and is a proven success.

In mastery learning, the students’ levels in basic academics are ascertained, and they are helped by tutoring, if need be, to master the next level, and the student does not advance further before mastery of his or her next level. The mastery learning should start in second grade, at the latest, so that students are moved forward by this “gentle bulldozer.”

We also suggest that the last hours of the expanded day be used for student-chosen projects, with guidance from teachers and other students. These could also begin in second grade and be used by students to explore possible careers. Adults in the workforce could be brought in periodically, or students could go out, beginning in middle school, so that they could get a realistic idea of careers available. By this method, almost all students could have a general career pathway by high school, greatly boosting their motivation.

The combination of mastery learning and project-based learning, both with guidance, we believe can transform education, greatly helping the lower half of the class, which was doing worse than earlier, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

William Berkson, Reston

William Schillig, Reston

The editorial on the need for more tutoring to help students make up for lost learning during the pandemic suggested that older students would make good tutors. I would add another group: retired people. These people make good tutors. I was a volunteer tutor at Lake Anne Elementary School in Reston for 15 years, ending with the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Many of my fellow volunteer tutors were also retired people.

Art Fisher, Great Falls

