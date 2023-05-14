Like Kyle H. Kallman wrote in his May 2 Health & Science article, “How I learned to love my CPAP,” I also love my machine! But I do not love the cost. This year, a manufacturer charged my insurance company more than $2,000 for a replacement machine. I am responsible for nearly 50 percent of the bill. That unexpected cost, along with quarterly $200 invoices for the required supplies — masks, hoses, humidifiers and filters — is shocking because I have used CPAP machines for more than 20 years and never paid a dime.