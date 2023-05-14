Like Kyle H. Kallman wrote in his May 2 Health & Science article, “How I learned to love my CPAP,” I also love my machine! But I do not love the cost. This year, a manufacturer charged my insurance company more than $2,000 for a replacement machine. I am responsible for nearly 50 percent of the bill. That unexpected cost, along with quarterly $200 invoices for the required supplies — masks, hoses, humidifiers and filters — is shocking because I have used CPAP machines for more than 20 years and never paid a dime.
Like Mr. Kallman, I tried over-the-counter products, as well as an oral mandibular device and surgery to remove my uvula, soft palate and tonsils. Still, nothing worked for my severe sleep apnea except the CPAP. I’ve had four machines in two decades that insurance has always covered, and the prices have increased.
According to the American Medical Association, 30 million people in the United States have sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can lead to heart disease, diabetes, cancer and cognitive disorders. It is a risk factor for cardiac mortality. If you have the condition, your airways are blocked, and you stop breathing, sometimes more than 100 times each night.
CPAPs are lifesaving medical equipment. The rising costs are financial barriers to access. The government is moving to limit the costs of lifesaving medicines such as insulin, and it might be time to consider the rising costs of critical medical equipment. I love my CPAP, but I might not be able to afford it.
Imani Countess, Elkridge