I agree with Danielle Allen’s May 4 op-ed, “Can the Capitol hold a much bigger House? Yes, here’s how it would look.” There are too few members of the House, each now representing an estimated 700,000 people and growing. Smaller districts would mean more time for a closer, more accessible relationship with constituents. All members want to be judged by an informed public, and they would be better able to respond to constituents’ needs.