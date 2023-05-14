The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion When the King of the Ring made magic in Virginia

May 14, 2023 at 1:52 p.m. EDT
World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali keeps challenger Jimmy Young up against the ropes during their championship fight on April 30, 1976, in Landover. (AP) (Associated Press)

The May 8 Retropolis column, “A day after winning a title fight in Maryland, Ali went to prom,” sparked fond memories of another visit Muhammad Ali made to a school in the region. It happened in June 1982, not far from where the Champ had recently purchased a horse farm west of Charlottesville.

As a local reporter, I was fortunate to have a front-row seat at a fundraiser for a child-care center. The event near Skyline Drive, I wrote, “resembled a revival, a political convention and a prize fight.”

Ali — resplendent in a blue suit and striped tie — kissed babies and not a few of their thrilled mothers. He joked around with throngs of boys in baseball caps. He shadowboxed with all comers.

Mostly, the King of the Ring held court. Accepting a key to Nelson County, Va., he quipped, “I’ve never seen a city so small and a key so big.”

When the ceremony was over, the charismatic athlete asked whether anyone wanted to see his magic show. “Yes!” the crowd cried out.

With that, his handlers fetched a magic kit he kept in his Jeep. Ali made his way into the school auditorium, followed by the thrilled throng. He didn’t disappoint, either. Turning a yellow scarf into a cane, the Greatest demonstrated the lightning-quick hands that felled so many opponents.

Muhammad Ali’s magic act transcended mere trickery, though. He brought everyone together and showed that — his brutal sport notwithstanding — his greatest gift was delivering a message of peace.

Chip Jones, Henrico, Va.

